Golf It! is The R&A’s brand new golf concept opened in Glasgow in summer 2023.

The new community-based golf and entertainment facility is located on the south bank of Hogganfield Loch, following the redevelopment of Lethamhill golf course. The vast indoor and outdoor attraction is a new innovation and marks a significant financial investment by The R&A towards its purpose of making golf more accessible and inclusive.

The new facility features a range of introductory golf formats including a twist on pitch and putt, adventure golf and community putting greens plus a double decker floodlit driving range and a new look nine hole course for all the family to play. These sit alongside other attractions and activities such as padel tennis courts, nature trails, bike hire and street food-style dining and drinks area.