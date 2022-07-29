The Irish pairing of Olivia Byrne and John Murphy secured a thrilling win in The R&A 9 Hole Challenge Final at Royal Liverpool. Over 100,000 golfers from all over the world entered nine-hole qualifying events in the hope of securing the opportunity to play the Championship course just days before the world’s best men’s golfer compete in The 151st Open. First staged in 2016, The R&A 9 Hole Challenge encourages people to compete in a shorter format of the sport, with players from Great Britain and Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and, for the first time, Argentina, France and South Africa participating to be one of the 38 finalists in action at Hoylake.