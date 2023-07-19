World-class event Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “We are creating a world-class platform for the most talented amateur golfers in Africa to compete against each other and realise their ambitions in the sport. “We have already seen talented players emerge from the continent with three recent winners of The Amateur Championship, including Christo Lamprecht at Hillside last month, and hope that in the years to come we will see golfers follow in the footsteps of Bobby Locke, Gary Player, Nick Price, Ernie Els, Louis Oosthuizen and Ashleigh Buhai who have won The Open and AIG Women’s Open. “We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support received from Mr Johann Rupert, who is a committed and passionate partner in this new championship. We will be working closely with the Africa Golf Confederation, Golf RSA and the Sunshine Tour as well as the national associations in the continent to make this a success alongside our amateur championships in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.” Top venue Johann Rupert said, "We are delighted to welcome the addition of the African Amateur Championship organised by The R&A. It is a truly positive sign for the future of African golf. To have a pathway to The Open for the winner is going to be an enormous encouragement for all of Africa’s amateurs. We are also thrilled to host the inaugural Championship at Leopard Creek.” I am sure the venue will provide the competitors with a fitting test and a terrific experience". Leopard Creek has hosted the Alfred Dunhill Championship since 2004 and winners there include major champions such as Ernie Els and Charl Schwartzel, who has won the event three times at the venue.