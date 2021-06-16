To increase the reach and impact of The R&A Foundation, we are now seeking donors who share our passion for golf and all that it can contribute to the world we live in. Working with philanthropic supporters will enable us to deliver more of our initiatives to make golf more accessible, appealing and inclusive.

To learn more about how you could play a part in ensuring golf is thriving in 50 years from now and supporting our communities, please get in touch with the team:

Caroline Wallard, Director of Philanthropy / Jennifer Hedge, Philanthropy Manager / Jo Walkley, Philanthropy Manager