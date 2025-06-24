The playbook sets out The R&A’s purpose: to make golf more accessible, more appealing and more inclusive and to be responsible for upholding the traditions of golf while embracing change and breaking down barriers to progress.

It is intended as a guide to The R&A’s values, mission and goals and how it is going to achieve them.





For the wider golf industry or those who wish to know more about golf it serves as an introduction to The R&A and a useful summary of our role within the sport.