The R&A’s primary charitable entity is The R&A Foundation, formed in 2003 (Charity number: SC034817). The R&A supports golf at all levels from grassroots to the professional game, reinvesting the revenues generated by The Open into its charitable Foundation, which in turn provides grant funding to golf organisations around the world. These grants advance participation in the sport by providing playing facilities and equipment and by funding golf events, coaching programmes and projects to promote the health benefits of golf.

R&A Foundation Scholars

The R&A funds a student scholarship programme to identify and assist the development of student golfers of international standard during their course of study.
“We remain committed to supporting student golf and helping players develop while working through their studies. The list of former scholars illustrates the opportunities available and what can be achieved."
Jackie DavidsonDirector - Golf Development at The R&A

Philanthropic Support

To increase the reach and impact of The R&A Foundation, we are now seeking donors who share our passion for golf and all that it can contribute to the world we live in. Working with philanthropic supporters will enable us to deliver more of our initiatives to make golf more accessible, appealing and inclusive. To learn more about how you could play a part in ensuring golf is thriving in 50 years from now and supporting our communities, please get in touch with the team: Caroline Wallard, Director of Philanthropy / Jennifer Hedge, Philanthropy Manager / Jo Walkley, Philanthropy Manager foundation@randa.org
Key Projects

GolfIt!

GolfIt! is The R&A’s brand new golf concept that will open in Glasgow in summer 2023.   The new community-based golf and entertainment facility is located on the south bank of Hogganfield Loch, following the redevelopment of Lethamhill golf course.  The vast new indoor and outdoor attraction is a new innovation and marks a significant financial investment by The R&A towards its purpose of making golf more accessible and inclusive. 