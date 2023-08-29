A special 100-year anniversary in St Andrews

This week marks a special celebration of the Walker Cup in St Andrews, given it is 100 years since the match was first staged over the Old Course. Spectators will flock the fairways and enjoy witnessing close up one of the famous meetings in amateur golf as Great Britian and Ireland take on the United States of America at the home of golf. There is a buzz around the historic town, helped by the late summer sunshine, as the biennial meeting prepares to tee off on Saturday morning. It is fitting for the world-renowned Fife links to host the two teams, especially as the Old Course has had to wait since 1975 to stage the contest for a record ninth time. Back in 1923 – a year after the Walker Cup began at the National Golf Links of America in Southampton, New York – there was eager expectation at the first match on GB&I soil. In front of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, both sides enjoyed team pictures for the historic occasion from 18–19 May. Notable players After the 8-4 defeat to the USA in 1922, the hosts were eager to bounce back. Robert Harris captained the GB&I side, with Robert Gardner leading the visitors from across the Atlantic. Both were playing captains. There were ten players in each team, with four 36-hole matches of foursomes played on the Friday and eight singles matches the following day. The most notable players included Roger Wethered in the GB&I ranks, the runner-up to Jock Hutchison in The Open in 1921 and the winner of The Amateur Championship in 1923. Francis Ouimet, the US Open champion in 1913 and US Amateur victor a year later, was part of the USA side, which also featured Jess Sweetser. He had won the US Amateur in 1922 at the age of 20, defeating Bobby Jones in the semi-finals, 8&7. After the Friday foursomes, the home team had built up a 3–1 advantage – helped by Wethered and Cyril Tolley impressively defeating Ouimet and Sweetser by a margin of 6&5. The USA needed to achieve a singles fightback, a form of match play they have often excelled in at amateur and professional level in the modern era.