The R&A
Foundation
The R&A’s primary charitable entity is The R&A Foundation, formed in 2003 (Charity number: SC034817).
The R&A supports golf at all levels from grassroots to the professional game, reinvesting the revenues generated by The Open into its charitable Foundation, which in turn provides grant funding to golf organisations around the world.
These grants advance participation in the sport by providing playing facilities and equipment and by funding golf events, coaching programmes and projects to promote the health benefits of golf.