His six-under-par total of 278 edged runner-up Zack Swanwick of New Zealand by three strokes. One year after winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Dubai, Laopakdee joins 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama as the only players to win back-to-back Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships. Matsuyama won the Championship in consecutive years in 2010 (Japan) and 2011 (Singapore). “That feels amazing to join the club,” said Laopakdee. “Hideki has played a huge part in golf for Japan, and also Asia. Being able to win back‑to‑back like him is a huge honor. He's a great player. I hope to follow his footsteps.” Laopakdee earns an invitation to the 2027 Masters Tournament and an exemption into The 155th Open at St Andrews with the win. He made his debut in each major earlier this year at Augusta National Golf Club and Royal Birkdale. “I feel like I'm more proud of myself this year because I never stopped believing in myself, and even though I had a tough year,” said Laopakdee. “I literally didn't win a single thing since March. I just keep telling myself that I've still got it. “Shout out to my friends, my family, my coaches, my teammates, that still believe in me and push me hard every day. This win means a lot because I'm able to prove to myself that I've still got it.” The Arizona State University senior, Laopakdee, began the final round trailing Swanwick by two strokes alongside New Zealand’s Cooper Moore. After dropping two shots over his first eight holes, Laopakdee played the final 10 holes in three-under, with birdies at the 9th, 11th and 17th.
Fifa Laopakdee won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship for the second consecutive year.
The turning point in the final round came on the par-4 11th. Laopakdee trailed Swanwick by two strokes standing on the tee box. After Swanwick’s approach ended in the greenside bunker, his recovery shot rolled off the front of the green. Swanwick ended up making a triple-bogey, while Laopakdee sunk a birdie putt to regain a two-stroke lead after a four-shot swing. “It was a huge momentum shift, that's for sure,” said Laopakdee. “My hand was shaking right after the 11 putt, since I know that I'm a leader. I just keep telling myself I'm still going to play like I'm behind, and I'm still going to think in my head that he's still leading. Still playing the game, like I'm not a leader. Still be aggressive but also play smart. I think I played it perfectly coming down the stretch.” Swanwick led the Championship through three rounds. He began the week four over par through 15 holes before playing his next 39 holes 11 under. He carded a final-round 75, but a closing birdie on the 18th moved him into solo second place. His runner-up finish is the best by a New Zealander in the Championship’s 17-year history. “It was a special week,” said Swanwick, who felt the encouragement from the spectators on site at Te Arai Links. “Back in your home country, playing on a nice course, family out. A little disappointing but it's tough to be sad walking away from the week. “It was pretty cool, pretty loud, a lot of Kiwis out which is always good. It was really cool to have some support.” Laopakdee opened the Championship on Thursday with an eight-under-par round of 63, highlighted by a hole-out eagle from 83 yards on the 9th, and nearly the same on the 15th, resulting in a tap-in birdie. Kayun Mudadana of Australia finished in third place at two-under-par after a final-round 67, followed by Moore in fourth at one-under. New Zealander Ryan Xie rounded out the top five at even-par. The 2027 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will be played from October 28 to 31 at Hoiana Shores Golf Club in Hoi An, Vietnam