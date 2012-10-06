Brokenhurst Manor Golf Club have a mid-aged irrigation system (15+ years) which covers greens, tees and selected fairways. This results in an annual golf course irrigation use of approximately 15,000m3 a year. The Club historically have used a borehole to fulfil all water requirements. The Club's current abstraction licence allows the Club to abstract 45m3 a day during summer months only, which is stored in a 100m3 a day tank. This is then backed up with mains water. In recent years, the Club have increased the water security of the site and reduced their reliance on mains backup by constructing a number of holding ponds across their site. Low lying areas which naturally accumulated water were selected and excavated. These have naturally filled up from surface water and groundwater, which is then pumped into the current day tank when required. In addition, drainage water from the club house (950m2) is redirected into the ponds, potentially yielding up to 600m3 a year. It is estimated that around 10% of the annual usage (1500m3) is now provided by the system. This is likely to increase as the club expand or add new ponds, as well as linking formal drainage across the site into the ponds.