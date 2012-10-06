The built environment within a golf course, such as the clubhouse or greenkeeping facility, can be modified or designed to have blue and/or green roofs.

A green roof is a roof covered with vegetation. These often include a growing medium (substrate), planted over a waterproof membrane, incorporating drainage and irrigation systems. Green roofs slow the rate of rainfall run-off to the drainage system and can store a limited amount of rainfall. They also can make any building more aesthetically appealing, increase biodiversity and ecological value, assist with cooling and significantly increase the lifespan of a roof. Green roofs can be added to existing chemical stores, containers or sheds in-house, or can be more formally added to clubhouse buildings, for example, as part of a more formal design process.

There are two types of green roof systems: