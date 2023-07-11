Wooster leading the women
Wooster, second highest ranked player in the women’s draw behind 243rd ranked compatriot Nadine Gole at 398th on the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, was out in the last three-ball on the Hotchin and saw the worst of the conditions. Delays meant her round took six hours and 58 minutes.
“It was a long day, but worth it,” said Wooster, who shares the same golf coach as US Women’s Open winner Alison Corpuz, Palm Springs-based Craig Chapman.
Wooster was going along nicely when the first delay came into effect.
“I was a couple under after 10 and then that storm hit, and it was torrential rain. When I eventually hit my drive it was into the wind and my drive just went plonk. The conditions turned the hole into a par-5.
“Because there had been so much rain the surfaces changed and I probably under clubbed a few times as a result. It’s hard to know how to play shots when the water’s sitting on fairways like that.”
Wooster warmed up for this event with a sixth place finish in the European Seniors’ Championship, ninth in the English Senior Women’s Amateur Stroke Play and third in the Scottish Senior Women’s Open. However, she had low expectations when she arrived at Woodhall Spa.
“I haven’t been comfortable with my swing – I’ve been a bit crooked – so my expectations were low. But I think I got back on track today. Hopefully, fingers crossed.”