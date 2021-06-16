Golf is open to all
Championships
Rules
Watch
Latest
World Handicap System - FAQs
FAQs
What is the World Handicap System (WHS) all about?
What does it mean for the sport?
Who administers the WHS?
Is WHS exactly the same way in every country?
What are the benefits of the World Handicap System?
How will existing handicaps be used for the World Handicap System? Also, is my handicap expected to change when the system goes live?
Does the World Handicap System impact the way the game is played in my country or region?
Does the World Handicap System have the support of all the previous handicapping authorities and other National Associations around the world?
FAQs continued...
Did you consult with golfers and golf club administrators about the World Handicap System?
What is the World Handicap System (WHS) all about?
How often is the World Handicap System updated?
How does the system make golf more accessible and inclusive?
What is the maximum hole score for handicap posting purposes?
Will the introduction of the World Handicap System have an impact on the current technology infrastructure?
Is there a place I can go for more information about the World Handicap System?
Rules
Rules of Golf Resources
The Rules of Golf are comprehensive and provide answers to the many issues that arise in a game that is played worldwide on many different types of courses by players of all abilities.
Resources
Rules Quiz