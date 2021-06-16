Two Tee Start – 156 Players playing in 3-balls with 10 minute starting intervals
6.3
Appendix C. Time Par Guidelines
Establishing a time par for each hole and the round depends on numerous factors, such as the:
number of players in the groups
length of the holes
difficulty of the holes
walking distance from green to next tee
There is no set formula for establishing time par. It is a good opportunity for golf course administrators to establish expectations, but it is important that the expectations are realistic. If the time pars are so strict that no one can adhere to them, they will soon become irrelevant.If, having observed play at a course and determining that generally it is reasonable for a group of four to take 10 minutes to play an average length par 3, 13 minutes to play an average length par 4 and 16 minutes to play an average length par 5, these hole times can form the basis of the time par.For example, if the course has:
Two holes where there is a long walk from the green to the next tee
One long par 3
One long par 4
One long par 5
One difficult hole over water
the time par for the course may be calculated as shown below:Note: This is not a recommended time par for a course with the above par and yardages played by groups of four. It is simply a guide for establishing a time par, and the factors that should be taken into consideration when doing so.
6.4
Appendix D. Starter Best Practice
The following is taken from the St Andrews Links Trust guidance for Starters on The Old Course. The St Andrews Links Trust manages the seven public courses in St Andrews, including The Old Course.IntroductionEach person will have their own style of delivery, however, to provide continuity on the 1st Tee the following practices should be adopted and the relevant information must be given to all golfers:Ensure golfers are on the tee in time and help settle their nerves.
This is important to help maintain continuity on the tee
Yardage Markers
Inform golfers about yardages on sprinkler heads
Make golfers aware of the Pace of Play targets and give them advice as to who the Rangers are on duty
It is vital that this information is passed on and that golfers are made aware that the rangers are there to help with and encourage pace of play
Food Cart
Informing golfers of the location of the food cart and advise them of the need to maintain their position on the course
Caddies
Ensure all golfers who have caddies receive the card detailing fees and feedback
Photos
Take photographs of golfers as required
Assist the golfers by offering them guidance on the line off the 1st tee.
Make sure it is clear to play and inform golfers that they have right of way over golfers playing the 18th hole
If the golfers have caddies let the caddies advise on the line off the tee
Get players to play a provisional ball if required
Starting
Assuming that it is possible to do so, start the players at exactly the group’s time of starting
Do not start the group early even if it is clear to play
6.5
Appendix E. Course Marshal/Ranger Sample Guidelines
The following is taken from the St Andrews Links Trust guidance on “Correct Rangering”. The St Andrews Links Trust manages the seven public courses in St Andrews, including The Old Course.INTRODUCTION1. The "CORRECT” Rangering training method was devised to provide consistency of Rangering throughout the Links. It is a system, which, if followed to the letter, should ensure enjoyment for all golfers and job satisfaction for the Rangers working on the course. It should be used for training in conjunction with actual or hypothetical situations and may be used as a fully comprehensive training package for any aspiring Ranger on any course.Objectives1. To assist all golfers around the golf course safely and within the timescale laid down by the Management.2. To enable all golfers to enjoy the experience of playing the course and leaving them with a desire to return.Preparation1. Ensure you have a thorough knowledge of your course, particularly in respect of difficult holes that may cause golfers problems.2. Know your distances, both from the tee and to the green, using measuring points that are permanent fixtures on the course.3. Ensure you have a sound knowledge of the Rules of Golf, especially the Rules on Etiquette, as they will quite often be used to emphasise points to golfers during dialogue with them. Carrying a copy of the Rules of Golf is encouraged as these can be referred to at any time.On The Course1. Keep in touch with the Starter to ensure you have an accurate list of golfers by tee times and keep updating your list at regular intervals.2. Ensure you can identify each game by tee time by using equipment or attire worn or carried by the golfer that is not liable to change.3. Introduce yourself to as many games as possible, as early as possible, reminding them of the pace of play requirements and offering your assistance to them should they encounter any problems during their round. 4. Any problems encountered due to slow play should be handled using the "CORRECT" Rangering method."CORRECT" Rangering1. "CORRECT" is a method of Rangering which should be used to avoid undue harassment to golfers and can save the Ranger embarrassment through making hasty decisions.2. "CORRECT" is as follows:C = CheckO = ObserveR = ReviewR = ReactE = EncourgaeC = ChaseT = Thank3. Each letter should be used in sequence when addressing any problem with Slow Play as follows: a. Check - Ensure that any game that appears to be slow is in fact slow. By use of the recognition points of groups made earlier, ascertain the starting time of the game you are concerned about to ensure that your concerns are justified. b. Observe - Look at the games immediately behind and in front of the suspect game. Ascertain whether the suspect game is falling behind the group in front and/or delaying the group behind. c. Review - Have any of the games changed position? Ascertain what has happened (they may have let a game play through for instance or been let through after a delay). d. React - What, if any, action is required? Ensure that whatever action you propose is the correct action prior to approaching any golfers. Check the golfers that you are about to approach for any body language (e.g. irate, annoyed or, even, happy), which will assist you in determining the proper approach to make. e. Encourage - Should the Ranger decide that encouragement is the required approach, do so cheerfully. This should put the golfers at ease. Ensure that, during dialogue with the golfers, they know that you have observed them having slight problems and encourage them to increase their pace, once again offering your assistance to them should they require it. f. Chase - Should the Ranger decide that the problem game is unlikely to increase their pace through encouragement, assertive measures will have to be adopted. Once again, be polite at all times. g. Thank - In all circumstances, ensure that the golfers are thanked for their efforts to date and for any future improvements they make in their pace of play. If the dialogue ends on a pleasant note then they will be more receptive to the Ranger's requests.SUMMARY1. Always remember that the earlier the Ranger can spot a potential problem, the easier it can be rectified. If a game is encouraged early enough and Ranger assistance given at this stage, then the need for assertive measures may never arise. Rangers must ensure that monitoring continues to enable assistance to be given as required.2. Conversely, if a game is a long way behind in the early stages of its round, the Ranger must be prepared to use assertive measures straight away. But, it must be remembered that, if assertive measures are used in the early stages, the Ranger must ensure that the golfers are given sufficient time to improve their position on the course before they are approached again. It tends to take a few holes of play to recover a short period of lost time. Continuous monitoring of this type of problem is a must, albeit the monitoring is done from afar.3. The Ranger must always remember the "T" for “thank” in “CORRECT”. If dialogue has taken place with any slow game and it has improved its position, then the Ranger must return to the game in question and thank the players for their efforts, and encourage them to keep up the good work. Additionally, if it is clear that a game is doing its best to make up time, but progress is not as desired, they must also be thanked for their efforts and encouraged to continue as best as they can. In this case, the Ranger's job is to ensure that all games behind the problem game are as close to each other as possible to enable any lost time to be regained once the offending game has left the course.4. If all the above measures are followed to the letter, then, hopefully, all golfers will enjoy their round and the Ranger achieves satisfaction knowing he has contributed to making their experience pleasurable.The following guidance on marshalling pace of play is provided at Carbrook Golf Club, Queensland, Australia.MarshallingRole• To ensure the field flows as fast as possible and to ensure each group does the best they can in keeping up with the group in front and keeping their position in the field.• The Marshal can also prevent slow groups from becoming out of position purely by being a presence. Most players will move faster if they know they are being watched by an official.Addressing groups out of position• If a group is out of position, and a gap of more than half a hole has opened up it is important to be careful and not jump to conclusions. Most players take offence at being told they’re slow. A few tips are:• Make sure you are aware of what is in front of them. Know the position of the 2-3 groups in front and ensure there are no waits or hold ups ahead. The last thing you want to do is tell a group they are out of position and then the next hole they are waiting on a tee.• Monitor them for a hole to see what their behaviour is like – are they slow or are they making an effort. Your presence with no communication may have an immediate effect.• If they are still behind, a non-aggressive and empathetic approach is always encouraged. A good way to approach them is “have you guys had any trouble?”• When they reply either yes or no (they may have just lost a ball), you can then say “if you can just help us and try to close the gap over the next two holes it would be appreciated”.• Then leave the group but pop back a hole later to let them know you are still watching them.• Should they not make any effort you will have to ask them again. For example, “Guys I know you are trying but there is still a bit of a gap, and we need you to close it by the 13th please.”Tips• Always go into the situation giving the player the benefit of the doubt.• Be friendly and empathetic• Don’t be aggressive even if the players you are speaking to choose to act this way. Remain calm but assertive.• Most of the time your presence will be enough. Just hovering around a group without saying anything will make them move faster.• Encourage the players to be faster between shots. They don’t have to rush their actual strokes, just walk faster and make an effort.
6.6
Appendix F. Pace of Play Spreadsheets
Pace of Play SpreadsheetsThe following is a sample extract from a pace of play spreadsheet, which enables a course ranger or referee to ascertain whether each group is playing within the time par established for each hole and the round.HereRelated DownloadsAppendix F 18 Hole spreedsheet
6.7
Appendix G. Guidance on Call-Up Procedures
A call-up procedure may be introduced at one or more holes, either on a permanent basis or as needed. Generally, call-up procedures are adopted at holes where players are waiting for a green to clear, but a high percentage of players will not actually succeed in getting their ball on to the green, which then causes delay. This occurs most commonly with long par 3s or drivable par 4s, but also may arise on holes where players have a long approach shot into the green, for example, long par 4s or short par5s.Procedure When Call-Up Procedure AdoptedWhen a call-up procedure is introduced, it is important that players understand what is expected of them at the relevant hole.The following is an example of the type of guidance that should be offered to players:
If there is waiting on [insert relevant hole number/location, for example, 5th tee or 7th fairway], players should initiate a call-up procedure.
Once the 1st group to use the procedure has all balls on the putting green, these should be marked and lifted by the players and they should then step aside to a safe distance from the green.
The group should then indicate to the group behind to play up
If any ball from the 2nd group interferes with the 1st group, a player in the 1st group may mark and lift the ball.
The 1st group should then complete play of the hole.
Once the 1st group has completed the hole in question, any ball lifted should be replaced and the 2nd group will, if necessary, continue play of the hole until all balls are on the putting green.
Once all balls for the 2nd group are on the putting green, they should be marked and lifted and the process (see 2-6 above) starts again.
If at any time the group “behind” is not in a position to play (for example, due to a lost ball or being out of position) the group on the putting green should simply complete the hole without delay.
6.8
Appendix H. R&A Pace of Play Condition
The following Model Local Rules give some examples of how the Committee can choose to address the issue of Pace of Play. The Committee can adopt other Local Rules to suit the resources available to them and so these are not an exhaustive list.Other sample policies are available at RandA.org.K-1 Maximum Time for All or Part of RoundPurpose. In competitions where there are few or no referees on the course, it may be desirable for the Committee to formulate a simple Local Rule that establishes a time limit that it considers adequate for players to complete the round and/or a certain number of holes. These time limits will vary depending on the numbers in groups and the form of play. If a group exceeds the prescribed time limit and is out of position on the course, each player in the group is subject to penalty.Model Local Rule K-1'If a group finishes the round [or specify number of holes] more than the starting interval behind the group in front and over [specify time, for example, 3 hours 45 minutes] from the time of starting [or specify as required], all players in the group are subject to a penalty of one stroke [or specify as required].' K-2 Hole-by-Hole and Shot-by-Shot Pace of Play PolicyPurpose. In competitions where there is an adequate number of officials on the course, the Committee can put a Pace of Play policy into effect that allows a set length of time for each hole, and then if players exceed that time, establishes a maximum time to play each stroke.The Model Local Rule below is an example of a policy for a stroke play competition where players will be individually timed when the group is out of position.A modified penalty structure which may be used in a pace of play policy is also detailed in Model Local Rule K-5.Options for Being Out of PositionA group is out of position when it is over the allocated time for the holes that have been played and not in position with the previous group. When defining when a group is out of position the policy should specify when the group is considered out of position by reference to the group in front of them . Some examples are:
The group is more than the starting interval behind the group in front of them.
A par 4 or par 5 hole is open before the group reaches the teeing area of that hole.
Time for Making a StrokeWhen a group is being timed, each player must make his or her stroke within a specified time limit. The Committee may require all strokes to be made in the same amount of time or it may adopt the optional language shown below to allow an additional period of time for the first player to play from a specific area such as the teeing area or the putting green.Model Local Rule K-2'Maximum Allowable TimeThe maximum allowable time is the maximum time considered necessary by the Committee for a group to complete its round. This is expressed in a per-hole and aggregate time format and includes all time associated with playing the game, e.g., for rulings and walking times between holes.The maximum time allotted for the completion of 18 holes at [insert course name] is [insert maximum time, for example, 4 hours and 05 minutes]. The following procedure applies only if a group is 'out of position.'Definition of Out of PositionThe first group to start will be considered 'out of position' if, at any time during the round, the group's cumulative time exceeds the time allowed for the number of holes played. Any following group will be considered out of position if it is [specify when a group is out of position to the group in front of them (see examples above)] and has exceeded the time allowed for the number of holes played.Procedure When Group is Out of Position
Referees will monitor pace of play and decide whether a group that is 'out of position' should be timed. An assessment of whether there are any recent mitigating circumstances, e.g. a lengthy ruling, lost ball, unplayable ball, etc. will be made. If a decision is made to time the players, each player in the group will be subject to individual timing and a referee will advise each player that they are 'out of position' and they are being timed. In exceptional circumstances, an individual player, or two players within a group of three, may be timed instead of the entire group.
The maximum time allocated per stroke is [specify a time limit such as 40 seconds].
[10 extra seconds are allowed for the first player to play: a) a tee shot on a par 3 hole; b) an approach shot to the green; and c) a chip or putt.]The timing will start when a player has had sufficient time to reach the ball, it is his or her turn to play and he or she is able to play without interference or distraction. Time taken to determine distance and select a club will count as time taken for the next stroke.On the putting green, timing will start when the player has had a reasonable amount of time to lift, clean and replace the ball, repair damage that interferes with the line of play and move loose impediments on the line of play. Time spent looking at the line of play from beyond the hole and/or behind the ball will count as part of the time taken for the next stroke.Timings will be taken from the moment it is decided by the referee that it is the player's turn to play and he or she is able to play without interference or distraction.Timing ceases when a group is back in position and players will be advised accordingly.Penalty for Breach of Local Rule:
Penalty for first breach: One-stroke penalty.
Penalty for second breach: General Penalty applied in addition to the penalty for the first breach.
Penalty for third breach: Disqualification.'
Until a player has been advised of a bad time, he or she cannot incur a further bad time.Procedure When Again Out of Position During Same RoundIf a group is 'out of position' more than once during a round, the above procedure will apply on each occasion. Bad times and the application of penalties in the same round will be carried forward until the round is completed. A player will not be penalized if he or she has a second bad time before being advised of the earlier bad time.' K-3 Hole-by-Hole and Shot-by-Shot Pace of Play Policy for StablefordPurpose. For a Stableford competition, the Committee can modify the penalty for a breach of Model Local Rule K-2 to ensure that the penalty will impact the player's score. The Committee may optionally add a verbal warning for the first breach.Model Local Rule K-3'The penalty statement to Model Local Rule K-2 is modified in this way:Penalty for Breach of Local Rule:
Penalty for first breach: Deduction of one point from the total points scored for the round.
Penalty for second breach: Deduction of a further two points from the total points scored for the round.
Penalty for third breach: Disqualification.'
K-4 Hole-by-Hole and Shot-by-Shot Pace of Play Policy for Par/Bogey CompetitionsPurpose. For a Par/Bogey competition, the Committee can modify the penalty for a breach of Model Local Rule K-2 to ensure that the penalty will impact the player's score. The Committee may optionally add a verbal warning for the first breach.Model Local Rule K-4'The penalty statement to Model Local Rule K-2 is modified in this way:Penalty for Breach of Local Rule:
Penalty for first breach: Deduction of one hole from the aggregate of holes scored.
Penalty for second breach: Deduction of a second hole from the aggregate of holes scored.
Penalty for third breach: Disqualification.'
Model Local Rule K-5'Penalty for Breach of Local Rule:
Penalty for first breach: Verbal warning from referee.
Penalty for second breach: One-stroke penalty.
Penalty for third breach: General Penalty applied in addition to the penalty for the second breach.
Penalty for fourth breach: Disqualification.'
6.9
Appendix I. The R&A Amateur Championships Pace of Play Policy
(a) Time Allowed: Each hole has been given a maximum completion time based upon the length and difficulty of the hole. The maximum time allotted for the completion of 18 holes will be available prior to play.Definition of “Out of Position”: The first group and any group after a starter’s gap will be considered to be “out of position” if, at any time during the round, the group’s cumulative time exceeds the time allowed for the number of holes completed. Any following group will be considered “out of position” if it is more than the starting interval behind the group in front.Note: In making a decision on whether to time a “following group” that is out of position, leniency may be shown to a group that has not exceeded the time allotted for the number of holes completed.(b) Procedure When Group is Out of Position:
If a group is out of position it will be given an official warning to speed up play.
If the group does not get back into position and a decision is taken to time the group, each player in the group will be subject to individual timing by a referee. Each player in the group will be advised that they are “out of position” and are being timed.
The maximum time allocated per shot is 40 seconds. 10 extra seconds are allowed for the first player to play:
a stroke on a par three hole;
a second stroke on a par 4 or par 5 hole;
a third stroke on a par 5 hole;
a stroke from around the putting green; and
a stroke from on the putting green. The timing will start when a player has had sufficient time to reach his/her ball, it is his/her turn to play and he/she is able to play without interference or distraction. On the putting green, timing will start when the player has had a reasonable amount of time to lift, clean and replace his/her ball, repair damage and move loose impediments on his/her line of play. Time spent looking at the line from beyond the hole and/or behind the ball and aligning the ball will count as part of the time taken for the next stroke.
Timing ceases when a group is back in position and players will be advised accordingly.
Note: In some circumstances, an individual player, or two players within a group of three, may be timed instead of the entire group.PENALTY FOR BREACH OF POLICY: “Bad times” are carried through an entire stroke play championship. For example, a player who gets a bad time in Round 1 (a warning) will get one penalty stroke if he/she gets a second bad time either later in Round 1 or during any subsequent round of the championship. In match play, bad times only apply to a specific match, whether 18 holes or 36 holes. 1 Bad Time Player will be warned by the referee and told that if he/she has a further bad time he/she will be penalised Stroke Play Match Play 2 Bad Times One stroke penalty One stroke penalty 3 Bad Times Additional two penalty strokes Loss of Hole 4 Bad Times Disqualification Disqualification (c) Excessive Shot Time: At any time, if any player is observed by a referee taking more than 120 seconds to play a shot, he/ she will be notified of the excessive shot time and given an official warning to speed up play. The player will also be advised that the Committee may start individual timing at any time, even if the group is not out of position.
6.10
Appendix J. Self-Assessed Pace of Play Control System
Concept:The idea is that, with the "Self-Assessed Pace of Play Control" system, each group will monitor their pace of play by checking the official clock against the official times of passage through 4 check-points themselves. In the case of a group being "out of position", it will receive an automatic warning.Any player of the group must enter the time at each check-point and check whether their group might be out of position according to criteria established by the administrator.The intention is that either the other players in the group will ask the player who did the checking what the result is or the players doing the checking will advise the other members of the group as to their status. This way, a discussion about the group's pace of play is initiated; this also gives the faster players in the group an excuse or a justification to tell the slower player(s) that they must all speed up (without the check point information, often players would feel uncomfortable to initiate such a discussion).With this system, there is no need for any volunteers to operate the check-points. This avoids inexperienced volunteers sometimes using inappropriate wording when talking to the players. It also avoids wrong information being given to the players by well intentioned volunteers. Most importantly, it places the repsonsibility on the players to administer their own pace of play system.A referee on the course can check at a distance the information that has been provided by the players. All the referee has to do is monitor groups who have had automatic warnings and confirm to them that they have been officially warned.Sample Text for “Self-Assessed Pace of Play Control System” Condition of CompetitionPlayers must follow the pace of play rules and play according to the hole-by-hole time par decided by the Committee.If a group is "out of position" at any one of the check-points, the group is deemed to be in breach and risk being penalised.Definition of "Out of Position":The first group is deemed to be out of position whenever it is behind schedule at any one of the check-points.Subsequent groups are deemed to be out of position if:a) a) the group has passed through a check-point behind the schedule andb) b) there is a gap of 15 minutes or more between their time and the time entered by the group ahead Players in an “out of position” group receive the following penalties:
First breach: warning
Second breach: one stroke
Third breach: two strokes
Fourth breach: disqualification
Groups must enter their time of completion of the hole (shown on official clock) at the check-points, once the flagstick has been replaced in the hole. Failure to do so will result in an automatic warning and entering an inexact time will be considered as a serious breach of etiquette – Rule 1.2a applies.The check-points are:
Between holes 4 & 5
Between holes 9 & 10 (halfway house)
Between holes 13 & 14 and
After hole 18 in the recording area.
Note: Players, before signing their scorecard, should first ensure that they have no penalty strokes under that condition to add to their score.If a group, having been on time at the first 3 check-points, is out of position after hole 18, players will be subject to a one stroke penalty if there is no good reason for the group being out of position.
6.11
Appendix K. Selecting Hole Locations
The locations of the holes on the putting greens can have a considerable effect on scoring and the pace of play during competitions. Many factors go into the selection of hole locations, with emphasis on the following points:
In selecting the locations, the ability of the players should be considered so that the locations selected are not so difficult as to slow down play significantly or so easy as not to challenge better players.
The speed of the greens is a significant factor in choosing the location of the hole. While a hole location may work well for a slower green, it may prove to be too severe when the speed of the greens is increased.
The Committee should avoid placing a hole on a slope where the ball will not come to rest. When the contours of the green allow, holes should be placed where there is an area of two to three feet around the hole that is relatively level so that putts struck at the proper speed will stop around the hole. Some additional considerations include:
Setting holes where there is enough putting green surface between the hole and the front and sides of the putting green to accommodate the approach on that particular hole. For example, placing the hole immediately behind a large bunker when a long approach is required by the majority of the field is usually not recommended.
Balancing hole locations for the entire course with respect to left, right, centre, front and back locations.
6.12
Appendix L. Other Model Local Rules for Pace of Play
The following Model Local Rules are some examples that the Committee may adopt to prevent issues with Pace of Play. The Committee can adopt other Local Rules to suit the resources available to them and so these are not an exhaustive list.If the Committee believes that a Local Rule not covered in this section may be needed because of local conditions that interfere with pace of play, it should:
Consult RandA.org to check if any additional Model Local Rule is available to cover such a condition or situation, or
Consult The R&A directly.
B-3 Provisional Ball for Ball in a Penalty AreaPurpose . Under Rule 18.3, a player is not allowed to play a ball provisionally if it is known or virtually certain that his or her ball is in a penalty area.But in unusual cases, the size, shape or location of a penalty area may be such that:
The player cannot see whether the ball is in the penalty area,
It would unreasonably delay play if the player had to go forward to look for the ball before returning to play another ball under penalty of stroke and distance, and
If the original ball is not found, it would be known or virtually certain that the ball is in the penalty area.
For such situations, to save time a Committee may choose to modify Rule 18.3:
Rule 18.3a is modified to allow the player to play a ball provisionally under Rule 17.1d(1), Rule 17.1d(2) or, for a red penalty area, Rule 17.1d(3).
Rules 18.3b and 18.3c are modified to state when such a provisional ball must or may be played or abandoned, as stated in the Model Local Rule.
Model Local Rule B-3'If a player does not know whether his or her ball is in the penalty area [identify location], the player may play a provisional ball under Rule 18.3, which is modified in this way:In playing the provisional ball, the player may use the stroke-and-distance relief option (see Rule 17.1d(1), the back-on-the-line relief option (see Rule 17.1d(2)) or, if it is a red penalty area, the lateral relief option (see Rule 17.1d(3)). If a dropping zone (see Model Local Rule E-1) is available for this penalty area, the player may also use that relief option.Once the player has played a provisional ball under this Rule, he or she may not use any further options under Rule 17.1 in relation to the original ball.In deciding when that provisional ball becomes the player's ball in play or if it must or may be abandoned, Rule 18.3c(2) and 18.3c(3) apply except that:
When Original Ball Is Found in Penalty Area Within Three-Minute Search Time. The player may choose either to:
Continue to play the original ball as it lies in the penalty area, in which case the provisional ball must not be played. All strokes with that provisional ball before it was abandoned (including strokes made and any penalty strokes solely from playing that ball) do not count, or
Continue to play the provisional ball in which case the original ball must not be played.
When Original Ball Is Not Found Within Three-Minute Search Time or Is Known or Virtually Certain to Be in Penalty Area. The provisional ball becomes the player's ball in play.
Penalty for Breach of Local Rule: General Penalty. 'E-1 Dropping Zones Purpose. A dropping zone is a special form of relief area that may be adopted by the Committee. When taking relief in a dropping zone, the player must drop the ball in and have it come to rest in the dropping zone. Dropping zones should be considered when there may be practical problems in requiring players to use the normal relief options under a Rule, such as:
Model Local Rules E-5 - Alternative to Stroke and Distance for Ball Lost or Ball Out of Bounds or F-23 - Temporary Immovable Obstructions. The following points apply when dropping a ball in a dropping zone:
The player does not have to stand in the dropping zone when dropping the ball.
When a player is using a dropping zone, the relief area is defined by that dropping zone and the ball must be dropped in and come to rest in the dropping zone (see Rule 14.3).
If the dropping zone is defined by a line on the ground, the line is inside the dropping zone.
See Section 2I of the Committee Procedures of the Official Guide to the Rules of Golf for additional information regarding dropping zones.Model Local Rule E-1.1This Model Local Rule covers the example of a dropping zone used as an extra option for taking relief from a penalty area, but it may be adapted for any other Rule mentioned above.'If a ball is in the penalty area [identify location], including when it is known or virtually certain that a ball that has not been found came to rest in the penalty area, the player has these relief options, each for one penalty stroke:
Take relief under Rule 17.1, or
As an extra option, drop the original ball or another ball in the dropping zone [describe how the dropping zone is defined and where located]. The dropping zone is a relief area under Rule 14.3.
Penalty for Playing Ball from a Wrong Place in Breach of Local Rule: General Penalty Under Rule 14.7a. 'Model Local Rule E-1.2This Model Local Rule covers the example of a dropping zone used as an extra option for taking relief from an abnormal course condition such as a large area of ground under repair, but it may be adapted for any other Rule mentioned above.'If a ball is in the ground under repair [identify location], including when it is known or virtually certain that a ball that has not been found came to rest in the ground under repair, the player may:
Take free relief under Rule 16.1, or
As an extra option, take free relief by dropping the original ball or another ball in the dropping zone [describe how the dropping zone is defined and where located]. The dropping zone is a relief area under Rule 14.3.
Penalty for Playing Ball from a Wrong Place in Breach of Local Rule: General Penalty Under Rule 14.7a.'Model Local Rule E-1.3This Model Local Rule covers the example of a dropping zone used as the only relief option available (other than stroke and distance) for taking relief from a penalty area, but it may be adapted for any other Rule mentioned above.'If a ball is in the penalty area [identify location], including when it is known or virtually certain that a ball that has not been found came to rest in the penalty area, the player may:
Take stroke-and-distance relief under Rule 17.1d(1), adding one penalty stroke , or
Drop the original ball or another ball in the dropping zone [describe how the dropping zone is defined and where located], adding one penalty stroke . The dropping zone is a relief area under Rule 14.3.
The player may not take relief under Rules 17.1d(2) or 17.1d(3).
Penalty for Playing Ball from a Wrong Place in Breach of Local Rule: General Penalty Under Rule 14.7a.' E-5 Alternative to Stroke and Distance for Lost Ball or Ball Out of BoundsPurpose. When a provisional ball has not been played, significant issues with pace of play can result for a player needing to take stroke-and-distance relief for a ball that is out of bounds or cannot be found. The purpose of this Local Rule is to allow a Committee to provide an extra relief option that allows a player to play on without returning to the location of the previous stroke.The Local Rule is appropriate for general play where golfers are playing casual rounds or playing their own competitions. The Local Rule is not appropriate for competitions limited to highly skilled players (that is, professional competitions and elite amateur competitions). For guidance on when and how this Local Rule may be used in order for scores to be submitted for handicapping purposes, consult the rules or recommendations contained within the Handicap System operating in the local jurisdiction.Where a Committee has introduced such a Local Rule for general play, and removes it for competitions, it should ensure that all players are aware of this before play begins.A Committee may introduce such a Local Rule for all play on the course or only for one or two specific holes where it may be especially useful (for example, where players are unable to see the landing area and therefore may not know whether or not to play a provisional ball).This option allows the player to drop in a large area between the point where the ball is estimated to have come to rest or gone out of bounds and the edge of the fairway of the hole being played that is not nearer the hole.The player gets two penalty strokes when using this relief option. This means that the relief is comparable to what could have been achieved if the player had taken stroke-and-distance relief.This Local Rule cannot be used for an unplayable ball, or for a ball that is known or virtually certain to be in a penalty area.If a provisional ball is played and neither the original ball nor the provisional ball can be found, then the Local Rule may be applied for the provisional ball that cannot be found.Model Local Rule E-5'When a player's ball has not been found or is known or virtually certain to be out of bounds, the player may proceed as follows rather than proceeding under stroke and distance.For two penalty strokes , the player may take relief by dropping the original ball or another ball in this relief area (see Rule 14.3):Two Estimated Reference Points:a. Ball Reference Point: The point where the original ball is estimated to have:
Come to rest on the course, or
Last crossed the edge of the course boundary to go out of bounds.
b. Fairway Reference Point: The point of fairway of the hole being played that is nearest to the ball reference point, but is not nearer the hole than the ball reference point.For purposes of this Local Rule, 'fairway' means any area of grass in the general area that is cut to fairway height or less.If a ball is estimated to be lost on the course or last crossed the edge of the course boundary short of the fairway, the fairway reference point may be a grass path or a teeing ground for the hole being played cut to fairway height or less. Size of Relief Area Based on Reference Points : Anywhere between:
A line from the hole through the ball reference point (and within two club-lengths to the outside of that line), and
A line from the hole through the fairway reference point (and within two club-lengths to the fairway side of that line).
But with these limits: Limits on Location of Relief Area:
Must be in the general area, and
Must not be nearer the hole than the ball reference point.
Once the player puts a ball in play under this Local Rule:
The original ball that was lost or out of bounds is no longer in play and must not be played.
This is true even if the ball is found on the course before the end of the three-minute search time (see Rule 6.3b).
But the player may not use this option to take relief for the original ball when:
That ball is known or virtually certain to have come to rest in a penalty area, or
The player has played another ball provisionally under penalty of stroke and distance (see Rule 18.3).
A player may use this option to take relief for a provisional ball that has not been found or is known or virtually certain to be out of bounds.Penalty for Playing Ball from a Wrong Place in Breach of Local Rule: General Penalty Under Rule 14.7a.'