The current irrigation system at Northamptonshire Golf Club was built in the early 1990's and irrigates greens, tees and approaches. A fairway component was also added to the system in the late 1990's, but this is not often used due to increased water demand. This system uses 80-240m3 on a full cycle which translates into a water demand of roughly 10-12,000m3 a year. Until 2000, the Club relied on mains water, which potentially would cost between £10-20,000 a year at current rates. The decision was taken to install a 15,000m3 reservoir in 2000 to allow the club to reduce its reliance on mains water. This reservoir was constructed at a cost of £110,000 and therefore had a rough payback of 10 years.