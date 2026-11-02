ISPS HANDA is expanding its support for golf as the first-ever title partner of The G4D Open, the international championship for golfers with disabilities.

Established in 2023, The G4D Open – held annually in partnership by The R&A and the DP World Tour – is one of the most inclusive championships, featuring 80 male and female amateur and professional golfers.

The Championship will now be known as the ISPS HANDA G4D Open. In addition to title partner, ISPS HANDA will introduce two new initiatives to the Championship to encourage and support participation from players worldwide:

ISPS HANDA will cover the full entry fee of each G4D Open competitor, an initiative that will reduce the financial burden to compete and help create an environment in which more golfers with disabilities can perform on the international stage.

The ISPS HANDA Inspiration Award will be an annual, monetary award which recognises an individual who has made a significant contribution to the promotion and development of golf for people with disabilities beyond competition itself. It will also expand the possibilities of golf for people with disabilities and look to inspire others into the sport.

The ISPS HANDA G4D Open extends the organisation’s commitment to golf at various levels of the sport, including title sponsorship of the Senior Open and support of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific.

Dr Haruhisa Handa, ISPS HANDA Founder and Chairman, said, “Nearly four decades ago, a blind golfer’s joy in playing the game inspired me to champion the power of sport.

“I am proud that ISPS HANDA is becoming the first title partner of The G4D Open, building on the outstanding efforts of The R&A and DP World Tour to make golf more inclusive, break down barriers and create opportunities for golfers with disabilities around the world.”

Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We thank ISPS HANDA for becoming the first title partner of The G4D Open and extending their significant contribution to golf.

“Our purpose at The R&A is to open golf to the world, inspiring people through our championships and leading golf’s future through working with our partners. The G4D Open is an important platform in demonstrating that golf is accessible and welcoming to all while encouraging more people with a disability to take up the sport.

“We greatly value the relationship between The R&A and ISPS HANDA and look forward to continuing the development of the Championship in the years ahead.”

Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive Officer of the European Tour group, said, “We are delighted to welcome ISPS HANDA as the first-ever title partner of The G4D Open. They have been a tremendous supporter of golf for many years and have a genuine passion for using golf as a force for good, so they are a natural fit for this Championship.

“The DP World Tour has provided G4D golfers with high profile playing opportunities for several years and The G4D Open has quickly established itself as a world class event that showcases their extraordinary talent on a global stage. This commitment from ISPS HANDA, alongside our continued partnership with The R&A, will help us further elevate the Championship and inspire more people to see golf as a game for everyone.”

The world’s most talented golfers with disabilities play in The G4D Open, which was staged in Wales for the first time this year after three previous editions at Woburn. Simon Seungmin Lee from the Republic of Korea and Germany's Jennifer Sräga enjoyed memorable first victories in the respective men’s and women’s events at Celtic Manor Resort in May.

The Championship continues to be supported by EDGA (formally the European Disabled Golf Association) in an advisory role.

Irishman Brendan Lawlor, a two-time G4D Open Champion and an ISPS HANDA ambassador, added, “I’m delighted ISPS HANDA is becoming title partner of The G4D Open to expand their support of golf across various levels of the sport.

“The R&A, DP World Tour and EDGA put in so much work to stage the Championship and the support of ISPS HANDA will now further elevate its profile. As an ambassador, I know their passion for the power of sport and their dedication to inspire, break down barriers and create opportunities.

“Having competed in all four years of The G4D Open and winning the men’s event in 2023 and 2025, it’s a Championship that is very special to me and I look forward to its continued success.”