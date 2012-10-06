There are three types of extraction licence. These are;

Full abstraction licence - for most types of abstraction over 20 m 3 a day

a day Transfer licence - for moving water from one source to another with no intervening use

Temporary licence - over 20 m3 a day over a period of less than 28 consecutive days

A licence will specify the water source, quantity and what it can be used for and is issued for time-limited periods, usually 12 years. These carry a presumption of renewal but a licence holder will need to re-apply and satisfy the water licensing body that the water has been used efficiently. The water licensing body will consider what impact extraction has had on the local environment.

The following is usually required to extract ground water: