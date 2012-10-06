On large golf course complexes with additional facilities, such as hotels and spas the golf irrigation system is not actually the main user of water. Whilst these facilities will compete with the golf course for water, they will also generate wastewater and this water can be reused as irrigation water (see reedbed and grey water section). However, significant savings can also be made through efficiencies in these facilities through reduced leaks, water savings technologies and changes to management practices. Key practices include:
Use of tap and shower head aerators
Use of self-closing taps or electronic sensor taps
Use of water efficient taps
Detailed water monitoring regimes implemented to detect leaks