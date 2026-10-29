The Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), the Masters Tournament and The R&A today announced the next two host venues of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Hoiana Shores in Hoi An, Vietnam, will host the 2027 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship from 28-31 October, 2027, while New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, will serve as host from 2-5 November, 2028. Each venue will host the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship for the first time.

The 18th Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2027 will mark the first time in the Championship’s history it will take place in Vietnam. The 19th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2028 will be the third edition in Australia after previous stops at The Royal Melbourne in 2014 and 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the founding partners, Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We are very fortunate to be able to stage the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at some of the world’s finest courses and Hoiana Shores and New South Wales are undoubtedly in that category.

“We are very much looking forward to taking the championship to Vietnam for the first time and enjoying one of the world’s great emerging golf destinations. We are also thrilled to be returning to Australia and visiting such a renowned championship venue as New South Wales for the first time.

“Both courses will offer outstanding tests of golf for the players in wonderful locations and create exciting new chapters for the AAC.”

The field is comprised annually of the top male amateurs in the Asia-Pacific region representing the 43 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation affiliated organisations. The champion of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will receive an invitation to compete in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club as well as an exemption into The Open the following year. The runner(s)-up will also gain a place in Final Qualifying for The Open.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and opened in 2019, the links-style Hoiana Shores offers seaside views of the South China Sea and nearby Cham Islands. The region’s first championship links course was built along more than two kilometres of beachfront sand dunes.

Situated just south of Hội An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the “City of Lanterns,” the venue fittingly uses red basket lanterns rather than traditional flags on each hole. The par-71 course previously hosted the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in 2025 and was named the world’s best new golf course in 2020 by the World Golf Awards.

Wee Peng Siong, Vice President, Golf, of Hoiana Shores, said, “All of us at Hoiana Shores Golf Club are thrilled to welcome the 2027 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

“Golf in Vietnam is on the rise, and we are honored to serve as host for the first time this Championship is held in Vietnam. Our beautiful links-style venue will be a perfect test for the best amateurs from here in Vietnam and across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Originally designed a century ago by Alister MacKenzie, known for his co-design of Augusta National Golf Club, New South Wales Golf Club overlooks the famous Botany Bay. The world top-50 venue is known for its links style, rugged terrain and ocean views.

The renowned par-3 6th hole features a dramatic tee shot from the Cape Banks over the rocky coastline. New South Wales has hosted numerous professional tournaments, including the 2009 Australian Open won by Adam Scott.

Chris Coudounaris, President of New South Wales, said, “New South Wales Golf Club is one of the world’s great golfing experiences, and we are excited to welcome the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship to our Club in 2028.

“The dramatic coastal views, together with a course that is both strategic and unique, will provide an exceptional test and backdrop for the top players from across the region and will undoubtedly produce a deserving champion.”

Notable past competitors include 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith and 2026 Open champion Ryan Fox.

Over its 16-year history, the Championship has served as a springboard to some of the world’s top players, including Matsuyama, 2018 champion Takumi Kanaya and 2021 champion Keita Nakajima of Japan, Smith, Cameron Davis and Min Woo Lee of Australia, New Zealand’s Fox, the Republic of Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan.

Collectively, alumni of the Asia-Pacific Amateur have gone on to win 34 tournaments on the PGA Tour to date and more than 180 events across major professional tours.