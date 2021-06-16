(i) Reason for Not Submitting a Score

In a situation where a player fails to submit a score from an authorized format of play, the Handicap Committee has the authority to determine whether the player’s reason for not submitting the score was justified and take appropriate action.

Failure to submit a score for reasons the Handicap Committee may consider to be justified include, but are not limited to, unforeseen events such as sudden injury, illness or emergency, which adversely affected the ability of the player over the remaining holes after the event occurred.

Reasons which should not be considered justified include, but are not limited to:

Forgetfulness.

Circumstances preventing the timely submission of score, for example access to Clubhouse or power cut.

When one or more holes have not been played for a valid reason (see Rule 3.2).

Preventing a low score from causing a Handicap Index to decrease.

Preventing a high score from causing a Handicap Index to increase.

When the Handicap Committee determines that a player’s reason for failing to submit their score was justified, the score should not be posted for handicap purposes.

(ii) Score to be Posted

When the Handicap Committee determines that a player’s reason for failing to submit their score was not justified, they must act as follows:

When the player’s actual score is discoverable: Post the score, provided it meets all of the provisions set out within the Rules of Handicapping. If the round was not completed for a valid reason and the score meets all of the other provisions set out in the Rules of Handicapping, post the score. The player’s expected score will be used for the hole or holes not played (see Rule 3.2). If the Handicap Committee concludes that the player failed to submit the score for the purpose of gaining an unfair advantage (see Rule 1.3(i)), it should consider applying an additional penalty score appropriate for the circumstances.

If the player’s actual score is not immediately discoverable: A penalty score should be applied. If the player’s actual score is subsequently discovered , the actual score should be posted to the player’s scoring record. The Handicap Committee has discretion to leave the penalty score on the player’s scoring record or to remove it, depending on the circumstances.



The value of any penalty score applied to a player’s scoring record should be appropriate for the circumstances and/or the player’s intent. For example:

If the player is determined to have acted for the purpose of lowering their Handicap Index, the penalty score should be equal to the highest Score Differential in their last 19 scores.

If the player is determined to have acted for the purpose of raising their Handicap Index, the penalty score should be equal to the lowest Score Differential in their last 19 scores.

If the player has not submitted a score for any other reason, and the score is not discoverable, the penalty score should be equal to their Course Handicap plus the Course Rating of the tees played, rounded to the nearest whole number.

For a player who repeatedly fails to submit acceptable scores, the Handicap Committee or the Authorized Association should consider either withdrawing their Handicap Index or taking other disciplinary action (for example, prohibiting the player from entering club competitions for a defined period of time).