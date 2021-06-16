As a global leader in the sustainable management of golf courses, The R&A’s Sustainable Golf Team aims to ensure the game of golf is thriving for future generations.



This includes the provision of world class agronomy services, the facilitation and funding of an international research programme, greenkeeping education support and the running of sustainable championships at amateur and professional level.



If you are interested in the work we do and would like to make an enquiry you can complete our contact form below and a member of the team will be in touch.