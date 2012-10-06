A decision was taken to install a new irrigation system in the winter of 2019, which now provides complete coverage of all greens, tees, approaches and fairways. The Club is mainly situated on pure sand but have roughly four holes on a clay capped old landfill. Due to their lower water requirement, these holes are not currently covered by the new system, but the Club have plans to add them in 2021 for completeness. The system has also been future proofed in its design and can allow additional sections without destabilising its operation. The total cost of the system was between £600,000 - £700,000 which is obviously a significant capital outlay, but has provided a degree of water security to the site and significantly greater control for the Club to manage their surfaces. Other costs such as seed for overseeding and mains water have also been decreased because of the system.