Giving from Canada

Thank you for supporting The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship through The R&A Foundation.

In Canada, we work with Chapel & York, a third-party Foundation, who have the facility to accept donations tax efficiently on our behalf. You can make a donation to The Chapel & York Canadian Foundation, who will issue a tax receipt to you directly, and then disburse your scholarship donation to The R&A Foundation.

Single or annual donations through Chapel & York can be made securely online by clicking here