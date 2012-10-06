The Club have a relatively new irrigation system which covers greens, tees, approaches and 3 fairways which has an average annual water use of around 5000m3. Irrigation is applied very sparingly around the course, with moisture meters used to inform irrigation practices. The Club aim for a green soil moisture content of 15-20% and utilise hand watering to tailor irrigation throughout the summer to ensure consistency. Water is extracted from an unlicensed borehole (up to 20m3 a day) into a large irrigation lagoon (5000m3) located next to the clubhouse car park. This lagoon has a relatively small area (400m2) but is very deep (12m), and thus could be expanded if needed. The Club do extract water from the river (unlicensed abstraction of up to 20m3 a day) to top up the lagoon when needed, but this does not happen very often.