To remove or abstract water from a surface water source, e.g. river, reservoir or lake, and take more than 20 m3 (approximately 4,400 gallons) a day, an abstraction licence is required. 20 m3 per day can be extracted without a licence but it would still be prudent to check with a water licensing body as local restrictions may exist. If a licence is required then it is advisable to contact the water licensing body as soon as possible to discuss the proposals. Licences may be seasonal, i.e., winter or summer only abstraction, and all licences require the user to keep accurate up to date records to assess usage.

There are three types of extraction licence, these are: