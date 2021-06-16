Biodiversity Champions Toolkit









What is a Biodiversity Champion?

The R&A has partnered with Oleo Ecology over the past five years to support Championship venues through the Golf Course 2030 Golf and Nature study.

Over 20 of the 27 courses involved have appointed a volunteer Biodiversity Champion, and a further three courses not taking part in the study have a Biodiversity Champion in place.

Looking ahead, there are plans to grow the network of Biodiversity Champions in the coming years. This means more clubs will proactively do the following and more:

Conducting wildlife surveys to record and monitor species year-on-year

Arranging nature walks to educate and engage members

Communicating the biodiversity found on the course to the membership and local groups

Building relationships with local experts and gaining from their knowledge

Having one point of contact between the greenkeepers and the membership.

How do clubs benefit?

Participating clubs have discovered many benefits of designating a Biodiversity Champion.

They can lighten the load on the greenkeeping team and the course manager

A greater presence and increased reputation in the local community

Being able to identify funding opportunities for biodiversity projects, such as grants from the government or local authorities

A more engaged membership that takes greater pride in the natural environment they’re part of

A consistent and structured approach to things like recycling, habitat creation and wildlife monitoring.

It’s important to emphasise that all Biodiversity Champions are passionate volunteers, so there’s a hugely positive return on investment for clubs.