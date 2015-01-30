The amount of irrigation required by UK golf courses is very much dependent on underlying ground conditions, grass type, geographical location and management ethos. However, a few general volumes of water can be assumed for standard 18-hole UK golf courses.
Basic greens and tees irrigation system – 3000 - 10,000 m3 year-1
Greens, tees and approaches – 5000 - 15,000 m3 year-1
Greens, tees, approaches and basic fairways – 15,000 – 30,000 m3 year-1
Greens, tees, approaches and extensive fairways – 20,000 – 50,000 m3 year-1
GC2030 Survey results
Question: In the last 24 months have you had to limit water to areas of the course due to water shortages?
Yes = 27.6 %
No = 72.4 %
Question: What is the age of your irrigation system?
Pump
<5 years = 34.0 %
5-10 years = 12.4 %
10-20 years = 25.8 %
20-30 years = 17.5 %
30 + years = 12.4 %
Mainline
<5 years = 9.5%
5-10 years = 9.5%
10-20 years = 28.4%
20-30 years = 33.7 %
30 + years = 21.1%
Storage tank
<5 years = 18.6 %
5-10 years = 18.6 %
10-20 years = 27.9 %
20-30 years = 20.9 %
30 + years = 15.1 %
Sprinkler heads
<5 years = 16.8 %
5-10 years = 24.2 %
10-20 years = 39.0 %
20-30 years = 16.8 %
30 + years = 8.4 %
Control panel
<5 years = 40.4 %
5-10 years = 20.1 %
10-20 years = 22.3 %
20-30 years = 11.7 %
30 + years = 6.4 %
Question: Where is your main water supply from?
Mains water = 28.3 %
Onsite Borehole = 38.4%
Stream or river abstraction = 7.1 %
Onsite reservoir (unspecified how this is filled) = 7.1%
Recapture rainwater = 0.0 %
Onsite pond = 13.1 %
Other = 6.1 %