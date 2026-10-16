A new initiative aimed at opening up career opportunities across the golf industry has officially launched, bringing together organisations from across Great Britain and Ireland to showcase the wide range of rewarding careers available within the sport.

Careers in Golf, a collaborative project led by the GB&I Golf Forum, has been created to educate, inspire and connect young people and career changers with opportunities across the industry.

The new website provides a central hub for exploring careers, accessing learning resources and discovering live vacancies from across the golf sector.

The initiative is underpinned by a clear vision:

"Opening golf's world of careers to people from every background, empowering young talent and career changers to shape the future of the sport."

The GB&I Golf Forum brings together leading organisations from across the golf industry, united by a shared commitment to ensuring a thriving and sustainable future for the game. Through Careers in Golf, members are taking a collaborative approach to address workforce challenges, raise awareness of career pathways and attract talented individuals into roles that support golf's continued growth.

The Careers in Golf website highlights the breadth of opportunities available throughout the industry, challenging perceptions that careers in golf are limited to playing or coaching. Visitors can explore a variety of roles including golf operations, club administration, competitions and events management, marketing and communications, digital and technology, greenkeeping, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, coaching and customer service.

In addition to showcasing career pathways, the project delivers workshops, event experiences and educational resources designed to provide valuable insight into working within the golf sector. The website also features live vacancies, helping employers connect directly with prospective candidates.

Andrew Gray, Programme Manager – Careers in Golf at England Golf, said: "I am proud to continue the great work started by my predecessor who helped lay the foundations for Careers in Golf. The website gives us the opportunity to showcase the diverse range of roles across the golf industry and create a central destination for anyone looking to explore, discover and pursue a career in golf."

The launch marks a significant step forward in the golf industry's collective commitment to attracting, developing and retaining talent, ensuring the sport remains vibrant, innovative and inclusive for future generations.