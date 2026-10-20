Eliot Baker tops Global Amateur Pathway Ranking

Eliot Baker has topped the Global Amateur Pathway Ranking, earning a DP World Tour exemption for the 2027 season.
The 23-year-old Englishman took top spot at the end of year three of the Global Amateur Pathway, powered by the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) after a year that included individual and team glory at the European Nations Cup in Sotogrande, Spain, and Great Britain and Ireland’s historic Walker Cup victory at Lahinch in the Republic of Ireland. Baker’s past victories include the 2025 Portuguese Amateur Championship and he was part of the Great Britain and Ireland team that won the St Andrews Trophy and the England team that triumphed in the Men’s Home Internationals in the same year. The Exeter-native also impressed on his DP World Tour debut this August, finishing in 15th place at the Nexo Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland. He follows in the footsteps of inaugural Global Amateur Pathway winner Wenyi Ding of China, and Scot Cameron Adam who earned his playing rights for the 2026 season. Baker said: “I’ve had some genuine highlights throughout my amateur career, from playing university golf at Hartpury, to tournament wins and representing both England Golf and GB&I. Being part of a historic GB&I Walker Cup win this year will be pretty hard to beat. “But, since I was young, my dream has been to play professional golf against the best players in the world, and I’m genuinely excited about the next chapter. “It’s an incredible feeling to have the opportunity to turn professional and take up a DP World Tour card for the 2027 season after topping the Global Amateur Pathway Rankings, and I want to thank everyone around me who has helped me to achieve this dream. “Huge thanks to the DP World Tour, PGA Tour and The R&A for creating such an incredible pathway for amateur golfers. I’m looking forward to getting started next season!”
Eliot Baker topped the Global Amateur Pathway Ranking after an excellent year.
Seven further players have also secured playing rights for 2027 through the Global Amateur Pathway. Alejandro De Castro of Spain, Italian Filippo Ponzano and Swede Jakob Melin have earned HotelPlanner Tour cards. Segundo Oliva Pinto and Mateo Pulcini of Argentina and American Dean Greyserman will be playing on PGA Tour Americas, while South African Malan Potgieter claims a Sunshine Tour card. The Global Amateur Pathway, launched by the DP World Tour, The R&A and the PGA Tour in 2024 creates a pathway for non-collegiate amateur players on to the DP World Tour and partner Tours around the world. It complements PGA Tour University – which awards membership on PGA Tour-sanctioned Tours to the top Division-I college golfers at the end of the NCAA Championship – to ensure opportunities are available for elite players across the amateur ranks. To be eligible for the Global Amateur Pathway Ranking, amateur golfers must meet the following criteria:
Not be a current NCAA Division-I player.
Not earned any performance benefits from PGA Tour University in 2026.
Be at least 20 years of age by the end of the calendar year of the relevant Ranking Period.
Be within the top 200 WAGR.
Players who are outside the top 200 WAGR by the end of the Registration Period who then move into the top 100 WAGR at any time prior to the conclusion of the Late Registration Period in the relevant season (September 20, 2026).
The Global Amateur Pathway Ranking – based on the WAGR® – is designed to identify and rank elite male amateur players (excluding NCAA Division-I collegiate players) competing in eligible tournaments based on their average performance in those tournaments.