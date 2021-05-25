image
Golf is open to all
A young girl playing golf at a driving range.
Golf
For All
Golf is open to everyone, offering fun and health benefits regardless of your age or ability. Discover where you can play, including traditional courses and popular shorter formats near you.

Getting into golf is easy, just take a swing

Golf Societies 

We regularly engage with active golf societies including British Black Golfers and the Muslim Golf Association to foster valuable relationships and generate involvement in future activity.

Founder of Black British Golfers, Ray Nyabola, has an inspiring story to tell. From his first time playing at Welwyn Garden City Golf Club to organising the inaugural Black British Open at The Shire, we gained an insight into what inspired him to set up the organisation.

Zane Scotland

In March 2022, The R&A appointed Zane Scotland as a diversity ambassador to support the development of initiatives that encourage more people from ethnically diverse communities into golf. As part of the new partnership, the professional golfer is assisting with the interpretation of research to understand the challenges that exist for ethnically diverse communities and identify actions that can be taken to break down barriers and make golf more welcoming and appealing.
R&A ambassador Zane Scotland.

Students

Golf for Students

Test yourself on the fairways against fellow academics and enjoy opportunities such as playing at leading venues.
 We have supported university and student golf for over 35 years, providing support to 17 Universities to assist with the delivery of their golf programmes.  Fourteen of the Universities supported are based in Great Britain & Ireland with Halmstad, Malaga and Pretoria also receiving funding. There are also opportunities at our various Amateur Championships held throughout the year.

   

Golf for Seniors

In later life, golf is a great sport to enjoy with friends and to meet new ones – on the fairways and at the 19th hole!

It is also great for your health. Golf, as a physical activity, can help prevent and treat 40 major chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart attacks, stroke and cancer. Further research has shown that golf can improve quality of life through muscle strengthening, improved balance, aerobic exercise – equivalent to gym-based work or yoga – and social interaction.  Visit your local club and have some lessons or join a group session to get involved in golf!
“Our findings suggest that golf should be considered when prescribing exercise for older adults because it appears to be safe, feasible and an adherent form of exercise for a better, healthier quality of life.”
image

Professor George Salem

University of Southern California

Seniors

Amateur Events

We hold both a Men's and Women's Senior Amateur Championship every year.