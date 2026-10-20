Eliot Baker tops Global Amateur Pathway Ranking

Eliot Baker has topped the Global Amateur Pathway Ranking, earning a DP World Tour exemption for the 2027 season.

The 23-year-old Englishman took top spot at the end of year three of the Global Amateur Pathway, powered by the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) after a year that included individual and team glory at the European Nations Cup in Sotogrande, Spain, and Great Britain and Ireland’s historic Walker Cup victory at Lahinch in the Republic of Ireland.

Baker’s past victories include the 2025 Portuguese Amateur Championship and he was part of the Great Britain and Ireland team that won the St Andrews Trophy and the England team that triumphed in the Men’s Home Internationals in the same year.

The Exeter-native also impressed on his DP World Tour debut this August, finishing in 15th place at the Nexo Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.

He follows in the footsteps of inaugural Global Amateur Pathway winner Wenyi Ding of China, and Scot Cameron Adam who earned his playing rights for the 2026 season.

Baker said: “I’ve had some genuine highlights throughout my amateur career, from playing university golf at Hartpury, to tournament wins and representing both England Golf and GB&I. Being part of a historic GB&I Walker Cup win this year will be pretty hard to beat.

“But, since I was young, my dream has been to play professional golf against the best players in the world, and I’m genuinely excited about the next chapter.

“It’s an incredible feeling to have the opportunity to turn professional and take up a DP World Tour card for the 2027 season after topping the Global Amateur Pathway Rankings, and I want to thank everyone around me who has helped me to achieve this dream.

“Huge thanks to the DP World Tour, PGA Tour and The R&A for creating such an incredible pathway for amateur golfers. I’m looking forward to getting started next season!”