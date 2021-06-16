







In order for The R&A to render a formal ruling on a new model of golf club(including grips and shaft), a sample must be submitted for examination, accompanied by a fully completed Golf Club Submission Form and the applicable payment. The Forms can be accessed via the Online Submission App.

Sample

The sample can come in any of the following forms:

Production sample

First Article sample (from a pre-Production run)

Prototype

Mock-up

Online Submission Form

The Online Submission Form should include all necessary explanations regarding the intended method of use, the 'intent' of the design and any claims that may be made in the marketing of the equipment. If the equipment is designed to be adjustable, there should be a clear explanation as to how the adjustment mechanism works and a sample of the appropriate tool must also be submitted.

Payment

With the exception of Informal Submissions, a testing fee associated with all other submissions is applicable. Submissions will not be processed until payment has been received.

Informal Submissions

In the absence of a sample, informal opinions can sometimes be given based on photographs, drawings or descriptions. However, this depends on the nature of the design. There is no charge for this service.