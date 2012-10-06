Ponds are permanent bodies of water that can provide attenuation of surface water run-off, storage of irrigation water, treatment of surface water run-off and, when incorporated within a golf course, a water hazard. Ponds are also often key habitats on a golf course and can help to increase biodiversity.

Ponds are usually situated at a point where upstream areas or springs drain into them. This may be via surface run-off or through a more conventional course drainage system. By collecting run-off from upstream, a pond will attenuate run-off thus reducing discharge downstream and reducing potential flood risk. This system requires additional capacity to be available in ponds during these events.

Ponds can also be used as an irrigation source, either by directly drawing from the pond or pumping water into a day tank. Treatment is required before being used in the irrigation system; most commonly filtration to remove particulates and, in some instances, UV treatment.

Course managers, engineers, ecologists and golf course architects should work together when designing ponds to maximise the attenuation, biodiversity and amenity benefits provided by these features. A full risk assessment should always be undertaken when designing a water feature which will have a permanent or seasonal body of water.