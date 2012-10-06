The anticipated lifespan of a golf course irrigation system is 20-25 years depending upon the quality of the design, materials and installation. Auditing an existing irrigation system is paramount to ensure the effectiveness of the system and maximise water use efficiency. Even the most efficiently designed irrigation systems will degrade over time, especially when not maintained. This will cause operational problems and ultimately inefficient water use. An irrigation system audit should be carried out at least annually to identify necessary maintenance tasks, future renovation requirements and enable financial planning. It is recommended that an initial audit investigates parameters outlined below and that future audits should be carried out focusing on key elements at the beginning of each irrigation season. Where necessary, the services of specialist and trained personnel should be sought.