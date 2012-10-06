image
Opening Golf to the World
5.4-Linked-ponds.png
Integrated Storage Pond
Individual ponds can be installed in a series so that they cascade into each other.
Individual ponds can be installed in a series so that they cascade into each other. Design considerations of individual ponds can be found here. By installing a series of ponds, they can flow into one another, significantly increasing storage capacity on-site and providing the ability to control water discharge from the course (if ponds have the ability to temporarily increase volume). There are a number of advantages in installing a series of ponds:
  • Can tie in with aesthetics and architecture of golf course
  • Greater amount of water can be harvested from different areas of the course
  • System can easily be added to in future
  • Reduces need for long pipe and ditch runs to prevent pinch points within the drainage system
  • Removes the need for a single large reservoir
  • Works with natural flow pathways across the course and enables better management of water flow across the site
  • Can be integrated with a reservoir at the end of the system. The ponds allow water to be moved into the reservoir in a more controlled manner during heavy rainfall events.
scalgo_Mount-Sandford-Road.jpg
Key design criteria
  • Consideration of site topography and natural hydrological flow routes
  • Modelling of site flow routes and volumes to understand appropriate sizing, overflow systems and water flow through the system
  • Exceedance route from each pond should be carefully considered to ensure ponds do not overflow into one another during overflow events
  • Calculations should be conducted to understand risk if all ponds overflow at same time
image
26.jpg
14th-pond.jpg