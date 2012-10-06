Golf clubs should have a continually updated site water action and management plan for the whole golf course. This will allow the club to monitor current water use across the site, highlight areas which require improvement and assemble a long-term site plan which allows financial forecasts of future capital works. A site water action and management plan should be kept electronically in a secure location, ideally with cloud-based backups. It should be split into three different components:
Current situation and monitoring
Short-term improvements
Long-term improvements and aspirations of the golf club
1. Current Situation and MonitoringThis will allow a golf club to build up a detailed picture of their current water situation, opportunities for future development, and future threats. This should be used for the club to prioritise and budget for improvements over the short and long term. This document should be continually updated to stay relevant and to prevent site specific knowledge from becoming lost if personnel change occurs. This document should include the following, if available:
Watershed situation
Broader hydrological and land use context
Detailed map of site
Movement of water onto, under, around and off the site
All known installed drainage across site
Problematic areas which require drainage
Topographical survey
Hydrological survey
Available drone or satellite imagery over time
Information on underlying soils and rock
Water supply
Current supplier and usage of water
Water quality test results
Any licence records or regulations that need to be adhered to
Potential future supply issues
Turfgrass water consumption
Water use records (split into month and areas)
Non-turf water use
Records of clubhouse and associated facility water use
Current irrigation system (see audit section for detailed information)
As-built plans including all pipework, electrical wiring, head location and valve boxes
Specification of system
Age and description of system including observations, tips, user experiences
Records of maintenance and auditing (maintenance log)
Power consumption
Soil and turf monitoring records, i.e. soil moisture maps
Description of irrigation practices
Current water storage on site (age, volume, issues)
Turfgrass and site maintenance
Management works which may reduce water usage, i.e. species composition change, or ecological improvements
Financial records
Costs of irrigation system maintenance
Water bills
Drainage and irrigation capital works
Water disaster mitigation plan
Compromise of water supply
Site flooding
Records of all course improvements
Images
Description of work carried out and by whom
Plans, dates and specifications
Members' feedback
Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunity and Threats (SWOT) analysis of all of the above. This will help the club determine future short and long-term improvements and any risks
2. Short-Term ImprovementsA detailed list of short-term improvements which can be made to the golf course. These should link into the longer-term improvements and aspirations to prevent work being carried out which is then superfluous in a few years' time. This allows the club's management to continually monitor improvements made to the course and how these fit into the long-term goals of the club. It also provides readily available evidence to members of work being conducted. This can include, but is not limited to:
Reduction in water use from altered maintenance practices
Conduct full review of potential water sources
Localised drainage improvements
Small-scale irrigation upgrades, i.e. nozzle replacement, repair of pipework, new storage facilities
Site wide water reduction and monitoring
Pond creation
Localised water harvesting
Members educational work on likely impact of future water limitations
3. Long-Term Improvements and AspirationsLong-term goals should be listed in order of priority. These should be agreed on and timescales set against them to allow the club to efficiently progress and budget for them. Accurate cost estimates, development time, capital payback period and the risks associated with not carrying out the works should be placed against each option to help ensure that the club is fully aware of the implications of committing to, or not committing to, each option. Things to consider include:
Long-term projected water use budgets which take into account:
Increase in future water use (climate change, system expansion)
Leak rate of system
Make-up of future water supply
Site wide drainage masterplan incorporating water harvesting
Future water supply investigation
Feasibility report (in-house or from hydrological experts) detailing opportunities for water harvesting across the site
Report detailing discussions with surrounding landowners for water harvesting collaboration
Groundwater investigations
River abstraction investigations
Other water sources i.e. small scale desalination where appropriate and recycled grey or treated sewage water
Large scale water storage, i.e. reservoir or large pond network creation
Potential costs and construction timelines
Planning permissions required and list of relevant reports required
(Environment Agency, Water Authority, Ecological, Ground survey)