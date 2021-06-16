We believe that a huge opportunity for golf exists if we all work together to attract more women, girls and families into the sport.
This is why we launched our Women in Golf Charter.
“The Charter is a strong statement of intent from the golf industry that it has to change and a commitment on behalf of all of us to take measures designed to achieve positive change for women, girls and families. This is crucial to growing participation in the sport in the years ahead.”
Martin Slumbers
CEO of The R&A
Join the Charter
Over 1,300 organisations across the world have signed up and committed to driving forward change, breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive culture within golf.
It’s not too late for your organisation or club to sign up too. Find out more about the aims of the Women in Golf Charter and making your commitment to it.
We believe that a more inclusive workforce is a more effective workforce. Having more diversity in the boardroom and C-Suite is crucial and so we want to inspire more women to go on to enjoy successful careers working in golf. We introduced our Leadership Development Programme with that very aim in mind. It is open to women working in organisations that are committed to our Women in Golf Charter who want to realise their potential and become future leaders.