Soil Surfactants
Soil surfactant turf products, including wetting agents, can be considered integral to effective moisture management programmes, enabling more effective delivery of water infiltration into the soil or rootzone profile. This in turn can result in significant reductions in water use or requirements. The use of soil surfactants can address a variety of problems such as rewetting dry, water-repellent areas on a green to move water more effectively through the profile. There are a range of turf products available, adopting a number of different soil surfactant chemistries and in essence these products help to improve the plant growth environment. Significant water conservation can be possible especially where soil water repellency has been an issue.