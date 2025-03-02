randa logo
Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific - Player Information

Player Handbook

Shuttle Bus Schedule

DRAFT Local Rules

Notice to Players on Rules

Draw - Practice Rounds

Caddie Guidelines

Pin Positions - Practice

Terms of Competition

Pace of Play Max Time

Pace of Play Policy

2025 R&A Hard Card

Evacuation Plan

MLR G-12 Infographic

WAAP Scorecard 2025 - Metres

WAAP Scorecard 2025 - Yards

[CHN] Pace of Play - Quick Guide

