El Pulté Golf in Guatemala to host the Women’s Amateur Latin America championship
The R&A
01 Oct 26
5 mins
El Pulté Golf in Guatemala will host the 2026 Women’s Amateur Latin America championship presented by The R&A and the ANNIKA Foundation from 19–22 November.
It will mark the first time the championship (WALA) has been held in Guatemala after visiting PGA Riviera Maya in Mexico last year, Lima Golf Club in Peru in 2024 and Pilar Golf in Argentina for three previous stagings. El Pulté Golf is set in the stunning hills above Guatemala City and the sixth edition of the championship will feature the region’s most talented women’s amateur golfers. The winner will earn exemptions into three majors in 2027 – the AIG Women’s Open at Royal St George’s, The Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas and The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club. Colombia’s María José Marín – who enjoyed a play-off victory over Emily Odwin last year before going on to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur – will defend her title in Guatemala. Mark Lawrie, Regional Managing Director – Latin America & Caribbean at The R&A, said, “We are excited to take the Women’s Amateur Latin America championship to a wonderful, eye-catching venue in Guatemala. “As the championship continues its evolution, El Pulté Golf will offer a superb test for the talented field to display their skills. We thank El Pulté Golf for their incredible support and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the ANNIKA Foundation to stage the championship for a sixth time.” Annika Sörenstam, the ten-time major champion, added, “Over the past few years, we have been fortunate to take the Women’s Amateur Latin America championship to new regions across Latin America and we are excited to continue that journey by visiting Guatemala in November. “In partnership with The R&A, the championship has been staged at outstanding venues and countries committed to supporting and growing women’s golf. We are especially grateful to El Pulté Golf for welcoming us to Guatemala and for their tremendous support. We look forward to an exciting week of competition and continuing to create opportunities for the next generation of women’s golfers throughout Latin America and beyond.”
El Pulté Golf in Guatemala will host the 2026 Women’s Amateur Latin America championship.
The championship is being staged with the firm support of Guatemala’s public and private sectors thanks to a collaborative effort. The active involvement of El Pulté Golf and its sponsors – a strategic alliance between public institutions and private enterprise – is a key driver in positioning Guatemala as a world class destination for major international events. El Pulté Golf is a Pete Dye Signature Course and routed through the hills on the eastern edge of Guatemala City. The par-72 lay-out follows steep, wooded mountain terrain that gives the course its character: elevated tees, fairways on the natural contours of the land, deep bunkering, demanding green complexes and risk-and-reward decisions. Edgar Castillo, Director at El Pulté Golf, said, “We are thrilled to bring the Women’s Amateur Latin America championship to Guatemala. Hosting the WALA is a significant milestone for our country and a very special moment for El Pulté Golf - one that we have envisioned since 2014, when our own journey began. “Together with The R&A and the ANNIKA Foundation, we are building more than a championship. We are strengthening the future of golf in Guatemala, inspiring a new generation of young women and creating a platform that can leave a lasting impact on players, volunteers and our wider golf community. We are also proud to share Guatemala with the world and look forward to welcoming everyone to experience our country, our hospitality and our shared passion for the game.” Colombia's Valery Plata claimed victory at the inaugural championship in 2021, before two players from Argentina – Valentina Rossi and Ela Anacona – triumphed in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Mexico's Clarisa Temelo won in Peru in 2024, before it was third time lucky for Marín last year after runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2022. Marín, who sits seventh on the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), said, “It will be exciting to go back and defend my title. I wanted to win the championship really badly last year and it was an amazing experience in Mexico which gave me a lot of confidence.
María José Marín won the WALA at PGA Riviera Maya in Mexico last year.
“I’ve good memories from that week and I think this year is going to be another nice experience. I’ve never been to Guatemala but I've heard good things about the course and it's going to be a challenge for the field.” The 20-year-old University of Arkansas student, who played in the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes this summer, added, “It's been extremely cool how the WALA has helped me to have these experiences and opportunities. It is a privilege. I think it's every amateur player’s dream to be in one of the majors and to play with the pros.”The WALA involves 72 holes of stroke play with 60 players invited to participate from South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean based on their position in the WAGR®. The winner at El Pulté Golf will also receive an exemption into The Women’s Amateur Championship (plus the runner-up and third-placed player), The Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational presented by Rolex (including the top-three players and ties who are age eligible) and the South American Amateur Championship the following year. The selection of Guatemala as the host of the WALA this year highlights the country’s growing potential as an international golf and sports tourism destination. With outstanding golf courses set against spectacular landscapes, a year-round favourable climate, strong infrastructure and renowned hospitality, Guatemala offers the region’s leading amateur golfers an experience that extends well beyond the championship. Hosting the championship provides a valuable platform to showcase Guatemala to an international audience, celebrate its rich cultural and natural heritage, strengthen its position in the sports tourism sector and inspire the next generation of female golfers across Latin America. For more information, please visit walagolf.com.