The World Handicap System (WHS) was launched in January 2020 to provide golfers with a unified and more inclusive handicapping system for the first time. Over 100 national associations have since successfully transitioned to the system.
Developed by The R&A and USGA in close co-ordination with existing handicapping authorities, the WHS provides golfers with a consistent measure of playing ability, with handicaps calculated in the same way wherever they are in the world.
The World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) comprises a women’s ranking and a men’s ranking for elite amateur players, administered by The R&A and USGA.A global golf service, WAGR currently incorporates over 4,700 events with over 7,500 players.