National and local associations, players and fans make up our network. We rely on talented, dedicated and hard-working people, committed to developing the sport across the world for today and future generations.

The R&A has 164 affiliates that operate in 145 countries around the world to develop and sustain the sport. Most of these affiliates are the national governing bodies for golf in each respective country, some are pan-continental organisations, others represent professional golf.

The support of affiliates is crucial to our ongoing success and, in return, we endeavour to act productively and responsibly in their collective name to shape golf policy.

We reinvest the proceeds from the success of The Open, golf’s original championship, in growing and supporting golf and provide financial support to a wide range of organisations in addition to national associations, including the DP World Tour, the Ladies’ European Tour, the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland and the Golf Foundation.