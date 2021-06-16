The integrity of the World Handicap System relies on all key stakeholders ensuring that the requirements set down within the Rules of Handicapping are satisfied and that they carry out their respective responsibilities.

The key stakeholders within the Rules of Handicapping are:

The player

The golf club and its Handicap Committee

and its Regional Golf Associations

National Associations Collectively known as Authorized Associations

Multi-National Associations

The USGA and The R&A

The responsibilities of each key stakeholder are:

Player Responsibilities. In order to comply with the requirements of the Rules of Handicapping , a player is expected to: Act with integrity by following the Rules of Handicapping and to refrain from using, or circumventing, the Rules of Handicapping for the purpose of gaining an unfair advantage.

and to refrain from using, or circumventing, the for the purpose of gaining an unfair advantage. Have only one Handicap Index from a single scoring record , which is managed by the player’s home club in accordance with the Rules of Handicapping .

Note: This Handicap Index will apply elsewhere, including at all other golf clubs of which the player is a member .

from a single , which is managed by the player’s in accordance with the . Note: This will apply elsewhere, including at all other of which the player is a . Ensure each golf club of which they are a member knows the details of: All other golf clubs that they are a member of, and Which golf club that they have designated to be their home club .

of which they are a knows the details of: Ensure that, prior to playing a round in an authorized format of play , they: Know their current Handicap Index , Inform the Handicap Committee or the Committee in charge of the competition of any discrepancies with their Handicap Index and provide details of any outstanding scores yet to be submitted or posted to their scoring record , and Know the holes where handicap strokes are to be given or received.

, they: Attempt to make the best score possible at each hole.

Where applicable, ensure all acceptable scores are submitted for handicap purposes in order to provide reasonable evidence of their demonstrated ability. This includes scores from outside the player’s home jurisdiction . Acceptable scores should be submitted: As soon as possible after the round is completed and before midnight on the day of play(local time), and In the correct chronological order.

are submitted for handicap purposes in order to provide reasonable evidence of their demonstrated ability. This includes scores from outside the player’s home . should be submitted: Provide any new golf club with the full details of their previous playing history, Handicap Index held, memberships and any other information relevant to their golfing ability.

with the full details of their previous playing history, held, memberships and any other information relevant to their golfing ability. Play by the Rules of Golf .

. Certify the scores of other players. Golf Club/Handicap Committee, Regional Associations, National Associations and Multi-National Association Responsibilities.

In order to comply with the requirements of the Rules of Handicapping , Handicap Committees and Authorized Associations are expected to:

Notes: