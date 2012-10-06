The Club quickly realised that due to the location of the reservoir at the base of small valley, they could harvest water from the farm buildings and yard located within the course as well as surrounding fields. Water is allowed to drain from the farm buildings and fields into the yard and then directed towards the reservoir. This provides roughly 3-4000m3 (30-40% demand) of water a year which is filtered through a 30m x 5m reed bed before it enters the reservoir. Coupled with two onsite boreholes, the Club is now almost entirely self-sufficient for water, and can store up over a year's supply of water (10,000m3) if needed.