The chemical content of water, as well as its quality, can have a large impact upon water efficiency. Many irrigation sources are alkaline (pH above 7.5). This can result in inefficient irrigation practices with water taking a long time to infiltrate, increasing losses from evaporation, poor response from plants due to locking up of nutrients and potential issues with clogging of irrigation systems. A number of systems exist on the market which allow acid dosing of irrigation water before it enters the main irrigation system. These can be fine-tuned to alter pH to suit the site's rootzone and sward composition. However, care must be taken with such a system, with constant monitoring required, to prevent any negative impacts on turf.