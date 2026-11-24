The sixth staging of the Women’s Amateur Latin America (WALA) championship has broken new ground this week with Guatemala hosting the leading players in the region for the first time. The championship has continued its evolution after previous editions in Argentina, Peru and Mexico, once more providing a platform for Latin America’s best women’s amateur golfers to compete against each other. Both on and off the course at El Pulté Golf, there has been high praise from all involved. As the championship maintains its upward trajectory, the venue has helped elevate the WALA across key areas. Working with partners The championship has been supported by public institutions and private companies, alongside El Pulté Golf, in an initiative aimed at strengthening the development of women’s golf and positioning the country as a host of major international sporting events. Hosting the championship has provided a valuable platform to showcase Guatemala to an international audience, celebrate its rich cultural and natural heritage, strengthen its position in the sports tourism sector and inspire the next generation of female golfers across Latin America. Harris Whitbeck, Director of INGUAT, Guatemala's national tourism authority, said, “At INGUAT, we are working to attract new tourism segments to Guatemala, particularly those that generate greater economic value for the country and golf tourism represents a great opportunity. “Hosting international events is an important part of our strategy. This championship will receive international coverage, including on Golf Channel Latin America, which will provide potential reach of 12 million households across the region.”