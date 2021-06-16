In order to use the World Handicap System, an Association must be authorized by the USGA and The R&A. Within its area of jurisdiction , an Authorized Association may:

Use the Rules of Handicapping and the Course Rating System.

and the Course Rating System. Use the registered marks of the World Handicap System.

Issue a Handicap Index either directly or, where delegated, through a golf club .

either directly or, where delegated, through a . Issue a Course Rating and a Slope Rating .

The following trademarks and service marks are owned or licensed by the USGA and The R&A; all rights reserved:

World Handicap SystemTM, WHSTM, Handicap Index ®, Score Differential TM, Low Handicap Index TM, Course Handicap TM, Playing Handicap TM, Course Rating TM, Bogey RatingTM, Slope Rating TM.