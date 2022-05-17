The R&A runs sustainable championships at amateur and professional level, including implementing legacy actions and actions with its commercial partners. Before hosting any championship, a golf facility is also subject to a thorough ecological review to fully understand the biodiversity condition and species identification.
The World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) comprises a women’s ranking and a men’s ranking for elite amateur players, administered by The R&A and USGA.A global golf service, WAGR currently incorporates over 5,700 events with over 7,500 players.