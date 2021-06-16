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Opening Golf to the World

Other Equipment Submissions



In order for The R&A to render a formal ruling on a new model of golf club(including grips and shaft), a sample must be submitted for examination, accompanied by a fully completed Golf Club Submission Form and the applicable payment. The Forms can be accessed via the Online Submission App.

Sample

The sample can come in any of the following forms:
  • Production sample
  • First Article sample (from a pre-Production run)
  • Prototype
  • Mock-up

Online Submission Form

The Online Submission Form should include all necessary explanations regarding the intended method of use, the 'intent' of the design and any claims that may be made in the marketing of the equipment. If the equipment is designed to be adjustable, there should be a clear explanation as to how the adjustment mechanism works and a sample of the appropriate tool must also be submitted.

Payment

With the exception of Informal Submissions, a testing fee associated with all other submissions is applicable. Submissions will not be processed until payment has been received.

Informal Submissions

In the absence of a sample, informal opinions can sometimes be given based on photographs, drawings or descriptions. However, this depends on the nature of the design. There is no charge for this service.

Test Option

Payment required?

Submission Description

Conformance Decision given

Informal opinion/ guidance given

Production model

YESProduction model samples are finished articles that would be an exact representation of the model produced for use or sale.YESNO

First Article sample

YESClassed as a pre-production sample, all properties would be finalised, and the sample would be representative of the proposed mass production sample.NOYES

Prototype

YESA prototype is an early model of a product that focuses on functionality and gives a realistic representation of the final version.NOYES

Mock up/Informal Submission

NOA mock up would usually be a drawing(s), high resolution images or non-functional model that showcases how the finished product will look. This may be accompanied by an explanation of the production process or finishes.NOYES
Other Equipment Submissions
A man and woman carrying golf club bags look at one another as they cross a small wooden bridge over a stream.

Rules

Rules of Golf Resources

The Rules of Golf are comprehensive and provide answers to the many issues that arise in a game that is played worldwide on many different types of courses by players of all abilities.