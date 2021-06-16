The following is taken from the St Andrews Links Trust guidance on “Correct Rangering”. The St Andrews Links Trust manages the seven public courses in St Andrews, including The Old Course. INTRODUCTION 1. The "CORRECT” Rangering training method was devised to provide consistency of Rangering throughout the Links. It is a system, which, if followed to the letter, should ensure enjoyment for all golfers and job satisfaction for the Rangers working on the course. It should be used for training in conjunction with actual or hypothetical situations and may be used as a fully comprehensive training package for any aspiring Ranger on any course. Objectives 1. To assist all golfers around the golf course safely and within the timescale laid down by the Management. 2. To enable all golfers to enjoy the experience of playing the course and leaving them with a desire to return. Preparation 1. Ensure you have a thorough knowledge of your course, particularly in respect of difficult holes that may cause golfers problems. 2. Know your distances, both from the tee and to the green, using measuring points that are permanent fixtures on the course. 3. Ensure you have a sound knowledge of the Rules of Golf, especially the Rules on Etiquette, as they will quite often be used to emphasise points to golfers during dialogue with them. Carrying a copy of the Rules of Golf is encouraged as these can be referred to at any time. On The Course 1. Keep in touch with the Starter to ensure you have an accurate list of golfers by tee times and keep updating your list at regular intervals. 2. Ensure you can identify each game by tee time by using equipment or attire worn or carried by the golfer that is not liable to change. 3. Introduce yourself to as many games as possible, as early as possible, reminding them of the pace of play requirements and offering your assistance to them should they encounter any problems during their round. 4. Any problems encountered due to slow play should be handled using the "CORRECT" Rangering method. "CORRECT" Rangering 1. "CORRECT" is a method of Rangering which should be used to avoid undue harassment to golfers and can save the Ranger embarrassment through making hasty decisions. 2. "CORRECT" is as follows: C = Check O = Observe R = Review R = React E = Encourgae C = Chase T = Thank 3. Each letter should be used in sequence when addressing any problem with Slow Play as follows: a. Check - Ensure that any game that appears to be slow is in fact slow. By use of the recognition points of groups made earlier, ascertain the starting time of the game you are concerned about to ensure that your concerns are justified. b. Observe - Look at the games immediately behind and in front of the suspect game. Ascertain whether the suspect game is falling behind the group in front and/or delaying the group behind. c. Review - Have any of the games changed position? Ascertain what has happened (they may have let a game play through for instance or been let through after a delay). d. React - What, if any, action is required? Ensure that whatever action you propose is the correct action prior to approaching any golfers. Check the golfers that you are about to approach for any body language (e.g. irate, annoyed or, even, happy), which will assist you in determining the proper approach to make. e. Encourage - Should the Ranger decide that encouragement is the required approach, do so cheerfully. This should put the golfers at ease. Ensure that, during dialogue with the golfers, they know that you have observed them having slight problems and encourage them to increase their pace, once again offering your assistance to them should they require it. f. Chase - Should the Ranger decide that the problem game is unlikely to increase their pace through encouragement, assertive measures will have to be adopted. Once again, be polite at all times. g. Thank - In all circumstances, ensure that the golfers are thanked for their efforts to date and for any future improvements they make in their pace of play. If the dialogue ends on a pleasant note then they will be more receptive to the Ranger's requests. SUMMARY 1. Always remember that the earlier the Ranger can spot a potential problem, the easier it can be rectified. If a game is encouraged early enough and Ranger assistance given at this stage, then the need for assertive measures may never arise. Rangers must ensure that monitoring continues to enable assistance to be given as required. 2. Conversely, if a game is a long way behind in the early stages of its round, the Ranger must be prepared to use assertive measures straight away. But, it must be remembered that, if assertive measures are used in the early stages, the Ranger must ensure that the golfers are given sufficient time to improve their position on the course before they are approached again. It tends to take a few holes of play to recover a short period of lost time. Continuous monitoring of this type of problem is a must, albeit the monitoring is done from afar. 3. The Ranger must always remember the "T" for “thank” in “CORRECT”. If dialogue has taken place with any slow game and it has improved its position, then the Ranger must return to the game in question and thank the players for their efforts, and encourage them to keep up the good work. Additionally, if it is clear that a game is doing its best to make up time, but progress is not as desired, they must also be thanked for their efforts and encouraged to continue as best as they can. In this case, the Ranger's job is to ensure that all games behind the problem game are as close to each other as possible to enable any lost time to be regained once the offending game has left the course. 4. If all the above measures are followed to the letter, then, hopefully, all golfers will enjoy their round and the Ranger achieves satisfaction knowing he has contributed to making their experience pleasurable. The following guidance on marshalling pace of play is provided at Carbrook Golf Club, Queensland, Australia. Marshalling Role • To ensure the field flows as fast as possible and to ensure each group does the best they can in keeping up with the group in front and keeping their position in the field. • The Marshal can also prevent slow groups from becoming out of position purely by being a presence. Most players will move faster if they know they are being watched by an official. Addressing groups out of position • If a group is out of position, and a gap of more than half a hole has opened up it is important to be careful and not jump to conclusions. Most players take offence at being told they’re slow. A few tips are: • Make sure you are aware of what is in front of them. Know the position of the 2-3 groups in front and ensure there are no waits or hold ups ahead. The last thing you want to do is tell a group they are out of position and then the next hole they are waiting on a tee. • Monitor them for a hole to see what their behaviour is like – are they slow or are they making an effort. Your presence with no communication may have an immediate effect. • If they are still behind, a non-aggressive and empathetic approach is always encouraged. A good way to approach them is “have you guys had any trouble?” • When they reply either yes or no (they may have just lost a ball), you can then say “if you can just help us and try to close the gap over the next two holes it would be appreciated”. • Then leave the group but pop back a hole later to let them know you are still watching them. • Should they not make any effort you will have to ask them again. For example, “Guys I know you are trying but there is still a bit of a gap, and we need you to close it by the 13th please.” Tips • Always go into the situation giving the player the benefit of the doubt. • Be friendly and empathetic • Don’t be aggressive even if the players you are speaking to choose to act this way. Remain calm but assertive. • Most of the time your presence will be enough. Just hovering around a group without saying anything will make them move faster. • Encourage the players to be faster between shots. They don’t have to rush their actual strokes, just walk faster and make an effort.